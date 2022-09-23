Monuments created at Wallington from trees felled by Storm Arwen
Eye-catching creations made from storm-damaged trees are now in place at a visitor attraction in Northumberland.
Barbour generously donated funds to Wallington and other North East National Trust properties to help repair and rebuild after the devastation caused by Storm Arwen and other, smaller, storms last winter.
This recovery project includes two lasting monuments being created from trees felled by Storm Arwen at Wallington.
The first memorial carving depicts the story of the weather, carved into a huge oak tree that fell close to the entrance of the East Woods.
Named ‘Elementree’ by its creator Tommy Craggs, it was carved using only chainsaws in the exact spot where it fell.
A second tree, an old oak that fell into the garden pond adjacent to the Walled Garden, has an 8ft owl – also by Tommy Craggs – carved into the now righted stump.
Visitors will be familiar with spotting owls around the house and grounds as they form part of the family coat of arms.