Barbour generously donated funds to Wallington and other North East National Trust properties to help repair and rebuild after the devastation caused by Storm Arwen and other, smaller, storms last winter.

This recovery project includes two lasting monuments being created from trees felled by Storm Arwen at Wallington.

The first memorial carving depicts the story of the weather, carved into a huge oak tree that fell close to the entrance of the East Woods.

The two memorial carvings at Wallington by Tommy Craggs.

Named ‘Elementree’ by its creator Tommy Craggs, it was carved using only chainsaws in the exact spot where it fell.

A second tree, an old oak that fell into the garden pond adjacent to the Walled Garden, has an 8ft owl – also by Tommy Craggs – carved into the now righted stump.