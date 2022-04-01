Monte Carlo or Bust adventure for duo

One of the successful participating teams in a previous Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.

Mike and Jan Donnelly are encouraging like-minded thrill seekers to join them at the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally 2022 start line.

They will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for more than 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo in Monaco via France, Switzerland and Italy.

The world-famous rally tasks car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of hilarious challenges along the way, competing for points and prizes.

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking – participants in the the last event in 2019 event raised over £150,000 for UK charities.

Inspired by the classic Paramount film, the three-day adventure will see more than 100 of the finest British bangers experience spectacular roads with backdrops of sun, sea and snow.

Mike said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo, and she didn't miss a beat.

“We're back this year and laying down the challenge to people in Berwick, and elsewhere in Northumberland, to join us on an amazing adventure.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of the worst cars from the UK.”