Monte Carlo or Bust adventure for duo
A pair of driving enthusiasts from Berwick are again joining real life ‘Wacky Racers’ from across the UK to take part in a long-distance motoring challenge.
Mike and Jan Donnelly are encouraging like-minded thrill seekers to join them at the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally 2022 start line.
They will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for more than 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo in Monaco via France, Switzerland and Italy.
The world-famous rally tasks car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of hilarious challenges along the way, competing for points and prizes.
Teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking – participants in the the last event in 2019 event raised over £150,000 for UK charities.
Inspired by the classic Paramount film, the three-day adventure will see more than 100 of the finest British bangers experience spectacular roads with backdrops of sun, sea and snow.
Mike said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo, and she didn't miss a beat.
“We're back this year and laying down the challenge to people in Berwick, and elsewhere in Northumberland, to join us on an amazing adventure.
“This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of the worst cars from the UK.”
The rally takes place in June. For more information, go to www.bustrallies.com