Monday is opening day for new £20m railway station at Reston

TransPennine Express Nova 1 trains will be among the services stopping at the new Reston Station after it opens on Monday. Picture by Tony Miles.

Construction on the two-platform facility started in early 2021 and despite the challenges of a complex construction scheme in a global pandemic, the project team made good progress.

On Monday (May 23), the 6.16am TransPennine Express (TPE) service from Edinburgh will stop at Reston Station, the first passenger service to arrive in the village in more than 50 years.

Excitement amongst residents in the area is evident, with hundreds of bookings already in place to travel from the station on TPE services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Matthew Golton said: “We are delighted that our service introduced in December has boosted connectivity across communities in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland.

“It’s fantastic to see that hundreds of customers have already bought advanced tickets to travel from Reston Station and we can’t wait to welcome them on-board.”

This service operates in each direction seven times a day between Edinburgh and Berwick (calls at Dunbar and, as of Monday, Reston) and five times a day between Edinburgh and Newcastle (calls at Dunbar, Berwick, Alnmouth, Morpeth and, as of Monday, Reston, with limited calls at Cramlington.