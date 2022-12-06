Mobile network upgrades in Ashington could lead to TV signal disruption for viewers with aerials
Upgrades to mobile networks in Ashington are taking place, which may result in TV signal interference.
The speed and coverage improvements may cause intermittent sound, blocky images, or loss of signal.
Only thosewith an aerial, such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk, or YouView, could be impacted.
Affected viewers can install a filter, available for free from the mobile operator-funded Restore TV programme, to help prevent interference.
Restore TV CEO Ben Roome said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.
“Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”
“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from an engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”
If you have weak reception, use a signal booster, or live near a mobile mast, you are more likely to be affected.