The speed and coverage improvements may cause intermittent sound, blocky images, or loss of signal.

Only thosewith an aerial, such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk, or YouView, could be impacted.

Affected viewers can install a filter, available for free from the mobile operator-funded Restore TV programme, to help prevent interference.

Viewers with an aerial may experience disruption. Installing a filter may help maintain a better quality signal.

Restore TV CEO Ben Roome said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.

“Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from an engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”