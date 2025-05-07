Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investment in community services for residents of rural Northumberland is paying off in terms of positive social impact, just weeks after its launch.

Northumberland County Council’s new £225,000 mobile library is out and about visiting communities on routes across the area, with the smart new vehicle attracting attention - and new library members – wherever it goes.

It has been a game-changer for 95-year-old Tom Brown, who wasn’t able to use the previous mobile library due to access issues.

Now he has no problem getting on-board to browse the bookshelves thanks to the new vehicle’s hydraulic lift.

Tom Brown from Shilbottle at the new library van.

Tom, who lives in Shilbottle village, told staff he hadn’t been to use the library for almost two years as he couldn’t manage the steps and was delighted the new van had a lift.

The van also makes it easier for visitors from the opposite end of the age scale to use the library, with pre-schoolers among the first to take advantage of the facility.

The mobile library caters for all ages, from children's books, adult fiction and non-fiction to large print and audio materials for those with visual impairments.

Alison Peaden, the council’s library services manager, said: “Our customers are living proof that you can never be too old or too young to enjoy a good book.

“All the evidence shows that the sooner children are introduced to books and libraries the better readers they will become, boosting literacy and encouraging a lifelong love of learning.

“People like Tom look forward to the library visits - engaging with staff and other users and enjoying the opportunity for social interaction.

“Our highly trained staff can keep an eye on elderly visitors and flag up if someone is struggling and may need extra support from one of our partners.

“The mobile library is an important part of the services Northumberland County Council provides to rural communities, and one we know residents value highly.”

The mobile library service operates on a rotating schedule. It stops at villages and hamlets at regular times and full timetables will be published by the council after a trial period.