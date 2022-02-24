Mixed response to national advert by owners of dog that went missing in Northumberland

Missing dog Flossie.

Nick Keeley and Gill Scott took out a half-page in the Metro last month about Flossie.

The Border Terrier cross went into a bush on the dunes at Ranch Links and has not been seen since about 2.30pm on Thursday, September 2 last year.

The Flossie is Missing from Blyth Facebook page is providing updates and it now has more than 6,000 members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick said: “The advert in the Metro was mainly to raise awareness outside of the North East in case she had been taken to another part of the country.

“Although there have been no actual sightings, it has led to more people wanting to get involved with our efforts – including on the Facebook page.

"Sadly, there have also been some malicious calls and calls from people claiming they have Flossie and asking us to put money in a bank account in order to get her back, although we realised pretty quickly that these were hoax calls.”

The Facebook page has also recently called for people to become a Flossie Ambassador in their town or village and hand out Flossie postcards that have been made to people who come to their house such as postmen and women, window cleaners and takeaway drivers.

Nick said: “We’ve had a terrific take-up of Flossie Ambassadors both in the region and outside of the North East.