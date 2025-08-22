Opinion has been split among businesses in Bridge Street about the impact of Berwick Old Bridge being closed to traffic for a significant amount of time over the last couple of years.

The closures were required so Northumberland County Council could carry out works to protect the Grade I structure, which was originally built in the 1600s, for generations to come.

Traffic has been able to cross the bridge once again following the completion of the £3.54million project earlier this month.

A Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce discussion has taken place with businesses in Bridge Street to ask for their views on the effect on trade and how they would feel if the bridge was permanently closed to motor vehicles – this was suggested by Thomas Stewart, who was the Green Party candidate for the Berwick North ward, in the run-up to this year’s county council elections.

County councillors at Berwick Old Bridge on the day it re-opened to traffic earlier this month.

Summarising the points made, Chamber chairman Stephen Scott said: “Some claim that their business has been adversely affected during the periods when the bridge was closed, but others disagreed with this and one went as far as to say that their business had grown during the closure period.

“For those who were adversely affected, the closure of the bridge was given as the cause of the issue, though in reality, tough trading conditions caused by the economic outlook may be a factor too.

“One business stated that their trading has already improved in the short time since the bridge re-opened.

“However, some also stated that during the closure, the street felt much safer and enabled pedestrians to use the road to walk along rather than the narrow pavements. This can encourage people to stay in the street for longer periods.

“There were also mixed views in relation to the suggestion to permanently close the bridge to motor vehicles.

“Some thought it would cause more congestion for traffic trying to leave the town, though comments were also made that it would help with the safety of the street – which does suffer from cars speeding, particularly during the evening.

“Some thought the closure of the bridge and part of Bridge Street would create an opportunity to use the outside space to grow footfall by holding events on the street and open up the possibility of cafes and restaurants using outside space to trade during the warmer months, creating a much nicer overall experience.

“A permanent closure would, however, have to find solutions to allow deliveries and for residents’ access, particularly for those who use Sally Port.”

Dave Watson and Morag Eaton of FOLDYARD gallery spoke separately to the Berwick Advertiser, explaining that this is their second gallery. The first one was also on Bridge Street and they traded through the first bridge closure a few years ago.

They added: “Again, we have seen an improvement in business after the re-opening.

“During the time we had our first gallery, we had customers come in and say ‘we saw you as we were leaving Berwick last night, so we came in to have a look’.

“We have discussed scenarios for if the bridge was permanently closed and one of these is that we would need to close the gallery as we doubt we could meet the overheads long-term and make a profit.”