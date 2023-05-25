Police were called to Newbiggin-by-the-Sea shortly after 1am yesterday (May 24) after relatives of the elderly woman, who has dementia, realised she was not at home.

Officers were immediately dispatched and carried out a range of searches of the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using vital information supplied by her relatives, the woman’s known haunts were checked and officers scoured the town.

Thanks to efforts of Northumbria Police officers, a vulnerable woman was returned home just one hour after going missing.

Within the hour, the woman was located on a lifeboat ramp a few metres from the sea. She was thought to be suffering symptoms of hypothermia and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Chief Inspector Phil Mcconville of Northumbria Police said: “Thanks to the swift action and teamwork from our officers and our partners at North East Ambulance Service, a vulnerable woman with dementia who was outdoors on her own, just metres from the sea, was safely located and escorted to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of the response from officers to this situation, and I’ve no doubt that had they not taken such swift and decisive action, this situation could have ended in tragedy.

“Northumbria Police puts vulnerability at the heart of everything we do and, with the assistance of partnership working, we will continue everything we can to secure a positive outcome.

“A big thanks to our colleagues at NEAS – I’m sure the public are reassured to know how closely we work to protect those who need it most.”

Chief Inspector Mcconville added: “At Northumbria Police, we are proud to use the Herbert Protocol - a nationwide scheme which encourages carers and family members to record useful information which could be used if a vulnerable person with Alzheimer’s or dementia goes missing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the North East Ambulance Service said: "Yesterday morning, at 2.08am we received a call from the police to reports of a person injured outside the lifeboat station on Prospect Place. We dispatched an ambulance crew who transported the patient to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital for further treatment."