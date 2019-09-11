Missing Northumberland woman Katherine Patterson found safe and well
A missing Northumberland teenager has been found safe.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 19:55
Northumbria Police had appealed to the public for help to trace 19-year-old Katherine Patterson, who was last seen in the Walkergate area of Newcastle on the morning of Monday, September 9.
Officers were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Katherine, of Whitley Chapel, Hexham, was believed to have been in Liverpool this afternoon, Wednesday, September 11.
Police have now issued a statement to say she has been located.