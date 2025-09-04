Two of the teams involved in the search for a man who went missing in Northumberland earlier this week and was found safe yesterday (Wednesday) have given details of the rescue efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evening of Monday, September 1, Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team were called out by Northumbria Police to assist in the search for a man who went missing on Monday afternoon after heading towards the Duck Ponds on Wooler Common.

He was in the area visiting family.

The rescue teams have provided information about the operation, including that over the course of the three days, more than 70 Mountain Rescue volunteers and specialist dog teams from the Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England were involved in the search, working alongside officers from Northumbria Police and the National Police Air Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountain Rescue teams were first deployed on Monday evening.

The search effort was further strengthened by members of the local community, shepherds and game keepers on quad bikes, and the missing man’s family.

Dave Harris-Jones, duty controller for the incident, said: “This has been a long and complex search over three days.

“The terrain around Wooler Common and the surrounding hillsides is extremely challenging, with thick vegetation, steep slopes and difficult access points.

“Co-ordinating and managing multiple search groups, while also bringing together information from search teams, the police and family members, required a huge collective effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very grateful to everyone who contributed to the search.”

Mountain Rescue teams were first deployed on Monday evening and continued through the night until 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

Searching resumed mid-morning Tuesday before standing down at dark and again on Wednesday afternoon, covering extensive ground.

The volunteers utilised hand-held thermal imaging units and drones to aid the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late on Wednesday afternoon, the man was located by members of the public on a steep hillside to the south-east of Wooler.

After being assessed and treated by a North East Ambulance Service paramedic and Mountain Rescue medics, he was evacuated on a stretcher using a steep slope rescue system and to a footpath, and then carried 300m to the waiting ambulance.

Jamie Pattison, team leader of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, said: “I am immensely proud of the resilience and commitment shown by our volunteers and our colleagues in North of Tyne MRT.

“The strength of support from the local community has been invaluable throughout. We are absolutely delighted that he has been found safe and well and reunited with his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Briggs, team leader of North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team, added: “This really was a true community effort from everyone in Wooler Parish Council.

“From those who joined the search to the many who provided food and refreshments to keep our teams going during long hours on the hill – we cannot thank you enough.”