Officers searching for a missing Northumberland girl are appealing to the public to help.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 18:44 BST
Neve Ridgewell.Neve Ridgewell.
Neve Ridgewell.

Twelve-year-old Neve Ridgewell, from the Morpeth area, was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

She has not been heard from since and Northumbria Police is now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Neve is described as a white female, about 5ft 2in tall, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a bright pink vest top, grey hoodie, pink cycling shorts and white Nike trainers.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Neve, who has links to North Shields, and they have now launched a public appeal.

Anyone who believes they have seen her is asked to contact police immediately by calling 999 or 101 – quoting NP-20230621-1245.

