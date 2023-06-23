News you can trust since 1854
A girl from Northumberland who was reported missing has been found safe and well
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 07:06 BST
News from Northumbria Police.
Twelve-year-old Neve Ridgewell, from the Morpeth area, was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

Northumbria Police issued an appeal for help to find her on Friday evening after growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

However, she was found safe and well later the same evening.

