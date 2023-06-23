Missing girl from the Morpeth area found safe and well
A girl from Northumberland who was reported missing has been found safe and well
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 07:06 BST
Twelve-year-old Neve Ridgewell, from the Morpeth area, was reported missing on Wednesday evening.
Northumbria Police issued an appeal for help to find her on Friday evening after growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
However, she was found safe and well later the same evening.