Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick teenager, Betty Sarah Fentiman, is competing for the title of Miss Ocean World.

The 17-year-old was previously awarded the title ‘Miss Teen Northumberland’ in 2023 and has since competed in multiple pageants.

Recently, Betty was awarded the prestigious Ellie Cartwright Award at the Miss Crown UK pageant, which was named after a pageant girl who passed away from a rare genetic disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was created for someone to carry on her legacy as the most inspirational beauty queen and Betty is the first person to receive this. She hopes to use the title to continue her work with other autistic young people.

Betty Sarah Fentiman at Miss Crown. Picture: Imogen Sands.

Soon she will be competing for Miss Teen Ocean in the Miss Ocean World pageant, which aims for a pollution free ocean.

Betty said: "I contracted Covid-19 and because of my autism I had it very badly. I ended up being a wheelchair for about six months so it took me a long time to learn to walk.

“I started swimming in the sea to strengthen my legs and then, once I was able to walk, I wanted to be able to be proud of the achievements so I wondered about catwalks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then I stumbled across a woman on Instagram who was a national and international beauty queen but her whole thing is that she's a plus-sized queer woman competing, and I found that really inspirational.

Betty Sarah Fentiman at Miss Crown. Picture: Imogen Sands.

"A couple of months later I sent in my application for Galaxy and since then I've just used it as a way to gain confidence, make new friends and continue my work around autism.”

To be accepted for the regional title, Betty needs to send photos then talk about herself, her achievements and why she thinks she would be a good fit for the title.

“I'm looking forward to doing the swimwear round on stage,” Betty continued. “I'm also going to be taking part in the talent round, which is an additional sash and title so that would be amazing to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'll be doing a piece of dance, something I've been doing since I was younger. I started doing yoga and aerial dance to help with strengthening after Covid.”