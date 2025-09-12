A Northumberland woman who turned a pageant crown into a campaign for women’s safety is back in the spotlight as she reaches the Miss England semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corel Antwhistle, who now lives in Hexham but has lived in various parts of Northumberland, made it to the finals of the beauty contest back in 2022, where she went on to place in the top ten and was awarded Miss Newcastle.

Since then, Corel has been travelling around the world and has now returned to enter the contest a second-time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I was 20 when I first started and it was really scary because it was something completely new. This time I think I am old enough to enjoy the experience and take it in a little bit more.”

Corel Antwhistle.

After becoming victim to an attack and robbery in Newcastle, Corel bravely used her platform from the pageant to launch her own initiative, Think Us which aimed to protect women against violence on nights-out.

“There is so much more to pageantry,” Corel explained. “I think a lot of people would be really shocked if they realised how much the girls actually do for their local communities and charity.

“Each one of the girls will have something they feel passionately about and want to advocate for. It gives you a platform to being able to talk about the things that you think matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2022, Corel also raised over £7,000 for Beauty with a Purpose, the official Miss World charity – a number she aims to beat this year through sponsored walks, public collections, and community fundraising.

Unfortunately, her own charity Think Us closed in 2024 due to lack of funding but Corel has high hopes to bring it back.

She added: “I don’t feel like we are completely there yet in terms of safety for women. There’s a lot people are ignorant to, such as the fact we cant walk alone at night without feeling unsafe.

“I am hoping Miss England will give me a platform again so I can get the funding to reopen. That’s one of the great things Miss England offers. People can read your story and think, ‘that is something I also believe in’.”