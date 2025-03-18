The Minor Injuries Units (MIU) at Alnwick and Berwick Infirmaries are to be redesignated as Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) from Tuesday, April 1.

This is part of a national directive from NHS England to introduce more UTCs across the country and standardise where people access care.

Patients will be able to use NHS 111 to book a planned appointment at the UTCs, although it has been stressed that people should still contact 999 for serious and life threatening conditions as they are not accident and emergency departments.

The MIUs in Berwick and Alnwick already offer services similar to other UTCs in North Tyneside and Northumberland, and treat patients with minor injuries, illnesses and infections. There are radiology services (x-rays) located on both of the sites.

Alnwick Infirmary.

The opening hours will currently remain the same on each site.

Dr Julian Coffey, head of the urgent treatment centre service at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The benefit for patients going forward is they will be able to book a planned appointment to be seen at Berwick and Alnwick Urgent Treatment Centres via NHS 111.

“This means that our patients can attend a pre-arranged appointment, which is more convenient and will mean people don’t have to wait very long to be seen. A walk-in service will still be available.

“While our urgent treatment centres are GP and nurse practitioner led services, technology enables our teams to connect quickly with other specialists when needed.

Berwick Infirmary.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve patient care and the new hospital in Berwick will certainly create a much improved environment to people to access care and for our staff.”

UTCs are for conditions including sprains, strains and suspected broken bones, cuts, grazes or suspected wound infections, minor burns and scalds, ear, throat, chest and skin infections, insect and animal bites, nose injuries and suspected broken nose.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “Although for Berwick this name change to Urgent Treatment Centre is much the same as it is not an A&E, more services are welcomed.

“The added benefits mean patients can attend a pre-arranged appointment via NHS 111, which is more convenient with less wait time to see a GP and nurse practitioner.”