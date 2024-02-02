News you can trust since 1854
Mini Market in Morpeth wins Yodel national award for outstanding customer service

A convenience store in Morpeth has beaten thousands of shops across the country to take home a national accolade for outstanding customer support and service to the local community.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
Yodel’s ‘Store of the Quarter’ awards recognise excellent customer satisfaction and service levels across the Deliver to Yodel Store network (formerly known as Collect+ delivered by Yodel). The network comprises thousands of newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

Bals Mini Market on First Avenue is a vibrant hub of the community in Stobhill. It handled approximately 4,600 parcels during the quarter.

It was awarded the accolade by Yodel, which takes several factors into account, and it achieved an impressive customer feedback rating of five stars from September to December in 2023 – a peak time for parcel deliveries.

Presentation of the Store of the Quarter award to Bals Mini Market and Driver of the Quarter to Claire Wilcocks from the Gateshead site.Presentation of the Store of the Quarter award to Bals Mini Market and Driver of the Quarter to Claire Wilcocks from the Gateshead site.
Presentation of the Store of the Quarter award to Bals Mini Market and Driver of the Quarter to Claire Wilcocks from the Gateshead site.

Harjinder Kaur Bal, store owner, said: “When we received the call about the award, we felt incredibly proud for everyone working in the store. We’re passionate about the local community and everyone goes above and beyond.”

