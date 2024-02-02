Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yodel’s ‘Store of the Quarter’ awards recognise excellent customer satisfaction and service levels across the Deliver to Yodel Store network (formerly known as Collect+ delivered by Yodel). The network comprises thousands of newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

Bals Mini Market on First Avenue is a vibrant hub of the community in Stobhill. It handled approximately 4,600 parcels during the quarter.

It was awarded the accolade by Yodel, which takes several factors into account, and it achieved an impressive customer feedback rating of five stars from September to December in 2023 – a peak time for parcel deliveries.

Presentation of the Store of the Quarter award to Bals Mini Market and Driver of the Quarter to Claire Wilcocks from the Gateshead site.