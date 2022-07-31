The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB).

On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.

It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.

The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental headdress.

The traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks and presentation of roses by Caroline Pryer, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, was followed by a parade through the town.

1. Minden 1 A salute to the civic party and dignitaries as the parade passes the town hall.

2. Minden 2 Officers on parade.

3. Minden 3 Veterans march down Marygate.

4. Minden 4 The pipe band leads the way on the parade.