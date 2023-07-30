The long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) was celebrated on Minden Day.

The traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks and presentation of ‘Minden’ roses was followed by a parade through the town on Saturday.

The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB).

On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.

It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.

The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental head-dress.

