News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Minden Day parade in Berwick celebrates rich history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers

The long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) was celebrated on Minden Day.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

The traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks and presentation of ‘Minden’ roses was followed by a parade through the town on Saturday.

The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB).

On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.

It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.

The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental head-dress.

Minden Day parade on Marygate, Berwick.

1. Minden Day 1

Minden Day parade on Marygate, Berwick. Photo: Caroline Wilson

Photo Sales
Berwick Pipe Band march down Marygate.

2. Minden Day 2

Berwick Pipe Band march down Marygate. Photo: Caroline Wilson

Photo Sales
Minden Day parade on Marygate.

3. Minden Day 3

Minden Day parade on Marygate. Photo: Caroline Wilson

Photo Sales
Highland dancers.

4. Minden Day 4

Highland dancers. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BerwickGermany