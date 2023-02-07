There were 28 people who braved the cold water and took part in the dip, which was organised on World Cancer Day – Saturday, February 4.

The event raised £400 for charity.

Despite the weather being calm, the water was around 7 degrees, and the dedicated swimmers lasted 10 minutes in the lake.

To warm up, everyone gathered for cake and hot drinks, which was provided by leaders at Mind and Soul.

Christine Smith, Mind and Sole C.I.C, said: “A massive thank you to the team at Druridge Bay Country Park for allowing us the space and the use of the lake.

"Thank you to Coping with Cancer, Northern Cancer Voices for supplying us with goodie bags to give to everyone involved and a massive thank you to all the leaders and helpers of Mind and Sole.”

People gathered at the lake to swim or support those braving the water.