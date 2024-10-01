Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick-based charity Mind and Sole has relocated to larger, more central premises.

The charity, which aims to improve both physical and mental wellbeing, has moved to Bondgate Within.

Its new three-floor space will allow it to expand its range of activities and services.

The ground floor will serve as a drop-in centre, where members of the community can find a safe and supportive environment.

Chrissie Smith, front right, with volunteers, staff and users of Mind and Sole’s new hub. Picture: Highlights PR

In addition to hosting local businesses and organisations who will hire spaces within the hub, the building is also housing the main studio of Radio Northumberland on the top floor.

Mind and Sole founder Chrissie Smith thanks the many individuals and businesses who contributed their time and resources to help with the likes of decorating, electrical work, and internet setup.

“Without the help of so many people and businesses giving up their time and materials we wouldn’t have been able to open so quickly which would have left some of our clients vulnerable,” she said. “The new location is perfect as it encourages people to drop in as they are shopping in the town. We are very grateful.”

Mind and Sole offers a wide variety of activities within the hub and beyond, including the popular Walking and Talking and Mind Dippers cold water dipping group.

Every activity is designed to encourage people to be more active, meet new people, and explore new experiences, all with the goal of enhancing mental health and wellbeing.

In addition, Mind and Sole provides essential 1-2-1 support through its buddy system, offers free counselling, and creates a safe space for peer-to-peer connections.