This month is walk to school month and as the days are getting shorter, the developer has donated high visibility vests to Meadowvale Academy to make their journeys safer.

It is hoped the bright yellow vests will ensure local children are moroe visible to drivers, whether they are walking, cycling or scooting to school.

The Home Safe campaign has been running successfully elsewhere in the UK for two years, so Miller Homes decided to introduce the initiative to Northumberland.

Amanda Alison (head teacher) with Jack, Franky-Ray, Eden, Hope, Rudy, Freya, Alfie and Lucas from years one and two with Dee Nguyen (Miller Homes development sales manager).

The hi-vis vests will be available to collect from the marketing suite at Miller homes’ development in Choppington Road on a first-come first-served basis.

Amanda Allison, head teacher at Meadowvale Academy, said: “Walking or cycling to school is a brilliant way to start the day and a great habit for children to get into. Not only does it make you healthier, but it also enhances our beautiful home of Northumberland with fewer cars on the road.

“Making sure that those youngsters who get moving by walking to school are more visible is a great idea and we are grateful to Miller Homes for providing our children with the high-vis vests. I hope we will see lots of our local families taking up the offer.”

Aisling Ramshaw, regional sales director for the North East at Miller Homes, said: “Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help kids to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users, which will instil good safety habits for years to come.”

The initiative is aims to keep kids safe on their walks to and from school as days get shorter.