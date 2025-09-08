Military exercises to take place in an area of Berwickshire

The military exercises may have helicopter activity in the Duns area. Picture by Google.

Military exercises are set to take place in an area of Berwickshire.

A military exercise notification covering September 15 to October 3 released by The British Army describes them as “low-level”.

It also states: “The Exercise may have helicopter activity in the Duns area.

“There will be overflights and possibly landings onto the ground east of Ladykirk between the 30th of September to the 3rd of October 2025, where there will be ground activity including the use of simulated munitions.”