Roger Mills will take part in the 13.1-mile event from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday (September 10) alongside approximately 60,000 other runners.

The 65-year-old is raising money for international development organisation Christian Aid, which works through local partners in some of the poorest parts of the world to provide humanitarian aid and carry out long-term sustainable projects.

Roger first took part in the well-known half marathon in 1999 and he has also completed the London Marathon, as well as some 10k runs in the North East.

He said: “At the time I was serving as Anglican Chaplain to Newcastle University and I was light-heartedly ‘challenged’ by some students as to why I wasn’t doing the Great North Run that year.

“I couldn’t think why not, so I obtained a place and trained in six months from being a non-runner to being a slow runner.

“I’ve run every year since – including 2020, when the normal run was cancelled and folk were encouraged to complete a ‘virtual run’ of their own devising.

“Running is good for de-stressing and even for praying, and here in Northumberland one can enjoy the scenery, if not always the weather.

“The atmosphere at events like the Great North Run is always tremendously positive, with great support, but my left knee now has torn cartilage so it’s time to cease the fundraising runs.

“However, my wife Sarah is a keen walker so I won’t be allowed to doze by the fireside on our ‘walking days’.”

Roger has supported Christian Aid for many years.

He said: “The simple name appeals to me as well as the Christian values of working with people of all faiths and none.

“The charity works with trusted local partners who know what the needs are and how best they can be met, and I admire the three-fold combination of responding to current emergencies, encouraging longer-term development in agriculture, medicine and education and campaigning for a fairer distribution of the world’s wealth and resources.

“I also like the fact that sums modest to us can make a huge difference elsewhere.”