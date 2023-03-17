Milestone for Longhirst Litter Pickers
Members of the intrepid Longhirst Litter Pickers have marked 20 years of monthly rubbish collections in almost all weathers from the roadside verges around the village.
Chris Lediard and his team estimate that they have retrieved around 2,000 bags of litter – and many other larger items.
Local residents joined the event, which took place at the monthly coffee morning held on a Saturday in Longhirst Village Hall.
Chris Marr, vice chairman of Longhirst Parish Council, thanked the pickers for all their valiant efforts over such a long time.
He added: “The Parish takes real pride in the appearance of the local area and everyone really appreciates the work that they do.”