Milestone birthday for former Morpeth Mayoress Marion
A former Mayoress of Morpeth was one of the last people in the country to receive a 100th birthday telegram from the Queen.
Marion Dodds celebrated her special day with family, friends and Coun Alison Byard, the current Mayor of the town.
Although brought up in Chester, she has lived in Morpeth for more than 75 years. Her late husband, Harold Dodds, was made Mayor of Morpeth in 1964.
Marion, who moved into a care home in Morpeth earlier this year, was for many years a very active volunteer in Morpeth including Meals on Wheels, being a member of Inner Wheel and also serving on the committee of Save the Children for over 25 years.
Those who attended her birthday gathering on September 7 included her three daughters Patricia McHugh, Margaret Beckwith and Susan Slassor, who live in Morpeth as well.
Marion also has seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.