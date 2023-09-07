News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Milestone anniversary for Morpeth Tandoori will help good cause

A takeaway in Morpeth is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Morpeth Tandoori was opened by Abdul Muhit in September 1983, age 25. Now 65, the Bangladeshi man is well-known in the community.

To mark its 40th birthday on Monday (September 11), 100 per cent of all sales will go directly to Calmer Therapy following a public vote earlier this summer.

Based in Stobhill Community Centre, Calmer Therapy provides support to children, young people and adults with additional needs and disabilities, as well as their families, and works to create a safer, inspiring and inclusive community.

Now 65, Abdul Muhit is well-known in the Morpeth community.Now 65, Abdul Muhit is well-known in the Morpeth community.
Abdul moved to the UK in 1975, age 17, and began working for his family at their restaurant in Newcastle. On a day trip to Morpeth in spring 1983, he fell in love with the town and decided that it was the place he wanted to set up business and call home.

In the years that followed, he won awards for his food, made friends in the community and became an integral part of the town’s life and culture.

Abdul said: “It is a privilege to have been in this wonderful community for the last 40 years and I would like to thank everyone here in Morpeth for their continued support.

“Calmer Therapy is a great local charity, making a big difference to families here in Morpeth, so I am thrilled that we can help support them on our birthday.”

Doors open from 6pm. Order as usual, calling the takeaway on 01670 516144 or 01670 517180.

