An independently owned firm of chartered accountants and chartered tax advisers in Berwick is celebrating two significant anniversaries and a range of professional achievements.

The anniversaries are 45 years in business and 20 years of dedicated service from its tax manager, Graeme Whitehead.

As for the achievements at J H Greenwood & Company, Laura Redfearn and Alison Aitchison have both been awarded Payroll Technician Certificates from the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals and Molly Patterson has successfully passed her final AAT exam, becoming a full member of the Association of Accounting Technicians.

In addition, Laura Cooksey has achieved Chartered Tax Adviser status – one of the profession's most respected tax qualifications – and Gillian O’Dea (director) obtained a STEP Certificate in Trusts and Estates (England and Wales), reinforcing the firm’s ability to advise its clients on succession, trusteeships, inheritance and estate planning.

The J H Greenwood & Company directors.

Graeme said: “Reaching 20 years at J H Greenwood & Company is something I’m really proud of. The firm has evolved enormously in that time, always staying ahead in an ever-changing tax landscape.

“What hasn’t changed is our focus on providing trusted, practical advice to clients – something I look forward to continuing as we move into the next chapter.”

The successes reflect J H Greenwood & Company’s ethos that providing the best possible advice for clients means continuously developing the knowledge and skills of the people behind the business.

Gillian said: “We’re proud to support a wide range of clients from local businesses and farmers navigating the complexities of business structures, tax and payroll, to individuals and families planning for the future.

“Our role is to provide clarity in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment, ensuring our clients are equipped to make confident decisions.

“The team’s latest qualifications are a strong reflection of that commitment to delivering expert, forward-looking advice.

“In today’s constantly evolving regulatory landscape, our priority is delivering clarity and confidence.

“Celebrating 45 years of business, Graeme’s 20 years of service and the team’s latest qualifications shows how deeply we invest in our people and our clients – and why we’re excited about the future.”