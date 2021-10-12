Micro wind turbine scheme powers ahead as planning permission granted

An example of the type of wind turbine planned for the location near Longframlington (top section).

Plans to erect a 15-metre-high micro wind turbine on a small plot of land to the north east of Longframlington can now progress as part of a scheme by land owners Mr and Mrs Ness to generate enough energy to power their own home and reduce their carbon footprint.

Approval for the Britwind R900 turbine, which has been designed specifically for rural homes and farms and is one of the UK’s most popular small-scale windmills, will provide up to 5kW of power for the Harrogate Cottages site.

Extensive noise and ecological impact assessments were undertaken as part of research completed by North East planning experts Hedley Planning Services to confirm that the site was suitable for a renewable energy project.

Amelia Robson, senior planner at Hedley Planning Services, steered the plans through for approval by Northumberland County Council.

She said: “We are delighted to secure planning permission for this exciting project and very much look forward to the plans coming to fruition.

“Harnessing the wind is an efficient way to supply clean energy for people like Mr and Mrs Ness who live in rural locations.

“We expect to see more applications coming forward as people continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions.”

The start date for on-site work is yet to be confirmed.