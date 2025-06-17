Michael Ross of Berwick RNLI receives 50-year long service award from the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Jun 2025, 08:30 BST
There was a special reason for Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer’s recent visit to Berwick RNLI.

She presented Michael Ross with a 50-year long service award. He has given his time to the station in various voluntary roles over the years.

Michael said: “I’m delighted to receive this award. Since I joined the RNLI, the boats have really evolved. The old Watson class was the offshore lifeboat at that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I started my journey on a D Class lifeboat then moved on to an Atlantic 21 for about 15 years before Berwick got an offshore lifeboat again, the Mersey, which served the station proudly for 30 years. I had the honour of being one of the coxswains.

Michael Ross receives the 50-year long service award from Caroline Pryer, Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.placeholder image
Michael Ross receives the 50-year long service award from Caroline Pryer, Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

“After leaving sea going duties, I became one of four Launching Authority crew assigned to the lifeboat station.

“I’m now part of the fundraising arm of the service, including fetes and brew with the crew.”

Related topics:RNLI
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice