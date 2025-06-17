There was a special reason for Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer’s recent visit to Berwick RNLI.

She presented Michael Ross with a 50-year long service award. He has given his time to the station in various voluntary roles over the years.

Michael said: “I’m delighted to receive this award. Since I joined the RNLI, the boats have really evolved. The old Watson class was the offshore lifeboat at that time.

“I started my journey on a D Class lifeboat then moved on to an Atlantic 21 for about 15 years before Berwick got an offshore lifeboat again, the Mersey, which served the station proudly for 30 years. I had the honour of being one of the coxswains.

Michael Ross receives the 50-year long service award from Caroline Pryer, Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

“After leaving sea going duties, I became one of four Launching Authority crew assigned to the lifeboat station.

“I’m now part of the fundraising arm of the service, including fetes and brew with the crew.”