Michael Ross of Berwick RNLI receives 50-year long service award from the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland
She presented Michael Ross with a 50-year long service award. He has given his time to the station in various voluntary roles over the years.
Michael said: “I’m delighted to receive this award. Since I joined the RNLI, the boats have really evolved. The old Watson class was the offshore lifeboat at that time.
“I started my journey on a D Class lifeboat then moved on to an Atlantic 21 for about 15 years before Berwick got an offshore lifeboat again, the Mersey, which served the station proudly for 30 years. I had the honour of being one of the coxswains.
“After leaving sea going duties, I became one of four Launching Authority crew assigned to the lifeboat station.
“I’m now part of the fundraising arm of the service, including fetes and brew with the crew.”