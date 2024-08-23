Metrocentre owners plans £6 million investment into redevelopment of Green Mall entrance
The proposed scheme would create new anchor units, enhance the public realm and landscaping, and revitalise one of the main gateways.
Designed by Leslie Jones Architecture, the proposals offer welcoming and sustainable elements to entrance, including enhanced biodiversity and landscaping framed by new outward-facing restaurants for more day-to-night offerings.
Over 18,000 sq ft of south-facing food and beverage space across three new units would introduce a new dining and drinking destination, adjacent to Marks & Spencer. Proposed improvements hope to deliver an appealing and accessible entrance for visitors, with opportunity to spend time externally during good weather.
Organic veil features, robust architectural framing, green walls, and planter pockets would form a statement entry, aligning with recent sustainability-focused investment into the Green Mall car park.
Ben Cox, director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, asset managers of Metrocentre, said: “Redefining the entrance to Green Mall is a natural next step in Metrocentre’s evolution following major investment across other malls over the last four years.
“Our commitment to improving the visitor experience, while making Metrocentre a greener and more sustainable place, is the inspiration behind these latest proposals, and we look forward to discussing further with the planning authority.”
Martin Healy, chairman of Metrocentre, said: “This £6 million investment will not only elevate the visitor experience with its high-quality restaurant offerings and landscaped design, but also support long-term growth and prosperity in the region.
"By creating new, sustainable spaces at the centre, we are laying the foundation for continued success, attracting both businesses and consumers to the North East.”
