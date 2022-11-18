People are being encouraged to spread a bit of festive joy by donating gifts suitable for children, aged 0 to 18, which will be donated to some of the North East’s most deprived families.

The gifts can be big or small, but need to be new and unwrapped as they will be wrapped and allocated according to the appropriate age of the children.

Across the north-east, an estimated 47,000 children are living in poverty and will be waking up on Christmas morning to no gifts beneath the tree. The Metro Radio campaign aims to ensure that every child will get at least one present on Christmas morning.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is also a drop off point for Border Radio’s Mission Christmas appeal.

Lisa Gordon, from Active Northumberland who is helping to coordinate the collection, said: “Christmas is a magical time for many children, but it is heart-breaking that for some families, it is a luxury they just can’t afford.

“This year, with soaring bills, it is particularly challenging for many more families, and I would urge everyone to spare a thought for those children who without this appeal will have no gifts on Christmas morning.”

The gifts collected can be donated to any of the following Active Northumberland venues until December 14.

Ashington Leisure Centre

Blyth Sports Centre

Berwick Sports and Leisure

Concordia Leisure Centre, Cramlington

Morpeth Riverside

Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick

Rothbury Gym and Pool

Hirst Welfare Centre, Ashington

Druridge Bay Fitness Centre

Newbiggin Sports & Community Hub