News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Metro Radio are collecting Christmas present donations from Active Northumberland Leisure Centres for disadvantaged young people

Spread a bit of joy this festive season by donating gifts to some of the region’s most deprived families.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Across the north-east an estimated 47,000 children are living in poverty and will be waking up on Christmas morning to an empty space beneath the tree.

A Metro Radio campaign aims to ensure that every child will get at least one present on Christmas morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gifts need to be suitable for ages 0-18, new and unwrapped as they will be wrapped and allocated according to the appropriate age of the children.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is also a drop off point for the Mission Christmas appeal.Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is also a drop off point for the Mission Christmas appeal.
Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is also a drop off point for the Mission Christmas appeal.
Most Popular

Items such as new toys, books, clothing, gift vouchers, confectionery and toiletry gift sets are most welcome.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “Christmas is a magical time for many families, but for others in poverty, it is heart-breaking.“I know times are hard for a lot of us right now, but if you are able to donate to this cause and add one more toy to the list when buying gifts for your loved ones, please do. Any support you can give the appeal would be really appreciated. Together we can spread a little cheer for those who need it most this Christmas."

The collection at the leisure centres will run from November 13 until December 7.

The centres that are designated drop-off points are:

Ashington Leisure Centre

Blyth Sports Centre

Concordia Leisure Centre, Cramlington

Morpeth Sports & Leisure Centre

Ponteland Leisure Centre

Prudhoe Waterworld

Wentworth Sports Centre, Hexham

Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is also taking part on behalf of the Radio Borders Mission Christmas appeal.

Related topics:Active Northumberland