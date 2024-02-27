Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meta4Dance applied for the Northumberland High Sheriff Award through Community Foundation, which manage and oversee a variety of different awards for across the North East.

The High Sheriff Awards are made to community groups and registered charities working in Northumberland and aligned with a lot of the Meta4Dance’s values and targets.

They were granted £1,000, which will go towards their youth company based at Alnwick Playhouse and fund trips for their students to attend dance performances in Alnwick and Newcastle.

Northumberland High Sheriff, Mrs D M A Barkes, (left) and Meta4Dance company director, Charlie Dunne, (right).

Students travel from all over Northumberland to come to their Alnwick youth company that runs on a Monday evening and the money will buy them a ticket and pay for their travel and refreshments.

Company director, Charlie Dunne, said: "One of the biggest barriers for young people in Northumberland is rural isolation and that's a massive thing for us as a company.

“We will hire a minibus and pick the kids up to take them to a performance in Alnwick and Newcastle. It's all about being part of that kind of dance community, being able to access it together because not all not all families are able to go. It's not like living in a city where you're far more connected and there's far more availability of those sorts of things.”

Meta4Dance wants to allow students to go and see live performances with ease and although they have received funding in the past, from Northumberland County Council and Arts Council England on various projects, this is the first time money has gone specifically towards what they’re trying to achieve with this fund.

On receiving the fund, Charlie said: “It's really nice to have that kind of recognition. I think when people see that you've received funding quite often the immediate thought is oh how much money did you get? We are very grateful for the money but it's not just about receiving the funds, it's about other people believing in what you're doing, believing in you as a company and getting behind the initiatives that we're trying to deliver.