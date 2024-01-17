With freezing temperatures across Northumberland at the moment, a fresh Met Office weather warning has been issued for tomorrow (Thursday).

And although it is going to get warmer at the weekend, a warning about an expected period of strong winds is in place for Sunday.

The yellow warning for snow and ice covering the rest of the North East, as well as Northumberland, runs from 1am until noon tomorrow (Thursday).

The Met Office says: ‘Occasional snow showers, some heavy, are likely to move south across parts of North East England overnight and during Thursday morning – 1-3cm of snow accumulating in places and possibly 4-7cm over some hills of North East England.

A chilly morning on the Northumberland coast. Picture: Paul Larkin.

‘Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.’

The yellow warning for wind in Northumberland (other locations include Scottish Borders) is in place from 6am to 11.59pm on Sunday (January 21).

The Met Office says: ‘A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds.

‘It may bring disruption to travel and utilities and there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.