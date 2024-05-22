Message for motorists in Northumberland on horse drawn wagons heading to Appleby
In particular, drivers are being asked to be mindful of the traditional horse drawn wagons, known as a Vardo, which will be making their way through the county over the coming days and weeks. Motorists are asked to pass slow and wide past these wagons.
This year’s fair will take place between Thursday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 12. The migration period through Northumberland usually starts 10 days before and lasts for up to 10 days after the fair dates.
The main routes affected by the migration include A69 Newcastle to Hexham and B routes through Ponteland/Belsay/Matfen/Heddon-on-the-Wall and Horsley to Hexham.
For more information, advice and directions for motorists go to www.applebyfair.org and for information regarding the route plan, contact Northumberland County Council, Gypsy Roma Traveller Liaison Officer on 07867 670456.
