The Memory Walk in Morpeth has, to date, raised £388 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity started its Memory Walk initiative as a family-friendly way of raising vital funds for research into dementia and to provide support services for anybody affected by a dementia diagnosis.

Home Instead South East Northumberland held such a walk in conjunction with Dementia Friendly Morpeth, which is made up of a number of local businesses and members of the community working to raise awareness about the impact of dementia on those with a diagnosis and their family.

They can also help other local businesses and organisations to gain knowledge about the condition, provide support and enable them to adapt to be as dementia-friendly and aware as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those taking part in the walk – including Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth – were thrilled to be able to get out in the community and fundraise for the charity once again.

They were joined by clients, family members, and other fundraisers to kick-off this year’s Dementia Action Week with a fun-filled morning of fundraising.

Their gentle stroll around the park has, to date, raised £388.

Carole Kirk, director of care and quality for Home Instead, said: “Every day we are close to the impact of dementia, not only due to our own experiences but also from our day-to-day involvement in supporting individuals (and those close to them), who are living with the condition.

“We are passionate about enabling people to live well with dementia and very pleased to again support the vital work of the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Thank you to everyone who helped by contributing and taking part.”

Dementia is a complex condition and the Alzheimer’s Society provides support to those affected by dementia and their loved ones.

One way it does this is through providing extensive training and knowledge to local dementia advisors.