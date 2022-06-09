England player Ray Kennedy in action during a Home International match between Wales and England on May 17, 1980. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

Ray Kennedy won the League and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971 before going on to make 393 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 72 goals and winning 11 major trophies at Anfield.

The midfielder, who also made 17 appearances for England and scored three goals, died in Novemberler last year at the age of 70 after battling Parkinson’s disease since 1984.

Ray, who was born in Seaton Delaval and went to Astley High School, played for New Hartley Juniors where he helped the club win all its league games in one season before being picked up by Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Kennedy (front row, centre) during his time at New Hartley Juniors.

Now talks are underway around creating a lasting memorial to the popular player, which could be formally unveiled at a fundraising event later this month.

Seaton Valley Council and the Seaton Valley Federation Governors have written to Northumberland County Council asking it to name the new community sports facilities, due to open in 2024, after Ray

And the school federation – which includes Astley High, Seaton Sluice Middle and Wytrig Middle schools – will create the ‘Ray Kennedy Memorial Trophy’ to be presented to a deserving student each year.

Elsewhere, in conjunction with New Hartley Juniors FC, New Hartley Residents Club and Seaton Terrace Social Club the council is organising a charity fundraising event on June 25 in Aid of Parkinson’s UK at the Social Club.

Ray Kennedy in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images)

Ray’s brother Michael said: “There have been some amazing prizes for the raffle and the auction donated for this event.”

The event will include live music, a disco and a raffle an VIP Auction with some amazing prizes that include VIP tickets and experience gifts.

Tickets for the event cost £5 and are available at Seaton Valley Council Offices in Seaton Delaval, Seaton Terrace Club and New Hartley Club.

All proceeds from the ticket sales and the event will go to Parkinson's UK.

Anyone unable to make the event or would like to donate to Parkinson's UK in memory of Ray can do so via a Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/seaton-valley-community-council

Ray, a left-midfielder, also played for Swansea City, Hartlepool United, player-manager for Cypriot club Pezoporikos and a stint with Ashington.