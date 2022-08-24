News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman take a stroll along Berwick's walls while filming an adaptation of Eric Lomax's The Railway Man.

Memories of when Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman filmed The Railway Man in Berwick

It’s ten years since Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to Berwick.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:47 pm

They were in the town in 2012 to film The Railway Man, adapted from the autobiography of the late Eric Lomax, a former Japanese Prisoner of War and Berwick resident.

His widow, Patti, died on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Tweedmouth, at the age of 85

The film is being shown on BBC One at 10.40pm tonight (Wednesday, August 24).

Here are 11 pictures of filming on location in Berwick.

1. The Railway Man 1

Coling Firth on Berwick Ramparts as a pensive Eric Lomax.

Photo: Kimberley Powell

Photo Sales

2. The Railway Man 2

Sporting a dark bob in her role as Patti Lomax, Nilcole Kidman waves to fans.

Photo: Kimberley Powell

Photo Sales

3. The Railway Man 3

Colin Firth with crew on set.

Photo: Kimberley Powell

Photo Sales

4. The Railway Man 4

Nicole Kidman is driven between scenes by the River Tweed.

Photo: Kimberley Powell

Photo Sales
MemoriesBerwickHollywood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3