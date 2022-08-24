Memories of when Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman filmed The Railway Man in Berwick
It’s ten years since Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to Berwick.
They were in the town in 2012 to film The Railway Man, adapted from the autobiography of the late Eric Lomax, a former Japanese Prisoner of War and Berwick resident.
His widow, Patti, died on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Tweedmouth, at the age of 85
The film is being shown on BBC One at 10.40pm tonight (Wednesday, August 24).
Here are 11 pictures of filming on location in Berwick.
Page 1 of 3