They were in the town in 2012 to film The Railway Man, adapted from the autobiography of the late Eric Lomax, a former Japanese Prisoner of War and Berwick resident.

His widow, Patti, died on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Tweedmouth, at the age of 85

The film is being shown on BBC One at 10.40pm tonight (Wednesday, August 24).

Here are 11 pictures of filming on location in Berwick.

1. The Railway Man 1 Coling Firth on Berwick Ramparts as a pensive Eric Lomax.

2. The Railway Man 2 Sporting a dark bob in her role as Patti Lomax, Nilcole Kidman waves to fans.

3. The Railway Man 3 Colin Firth with crew on set.

4. The Railway Man 4 Nicole Kidman is driven between scenes by the River Tweed.