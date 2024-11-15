Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A memorial dedicated to two RAF aviators who lost their lives on a training exercise in Northumberland has been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the morning of 14 October 1999, Flight Lieutenants Dicky Wright and Sean Casabayo tragically lost their lives when their Tornado GR1, ZD809, crashed into farmland between the villages of Ingoe and Kirkheaton.

The two aviators were attempting to navigate difficult weather conditions during a Qualified Weapons Instructor training exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flight was forced to divert from its intended course due to rapidly deteriorating weather near Newcastle Airport. In an effort to avoid entering restricted airspace, ZD809 made a series of necessary but challenging manoeuvres.

The memorial dedication service. Picture: Simon Moore

Unfortunately, during one of these, the aircraft lost control, and in the seconds that followed, the nose dropped, rendering the rudder temporarily inoperable. With no time to recover, ZD809 crashed at 10.57am, resulting in the tragic deaths of both Flight Lieutenants Wright and Casabayo.

While they each have individual gravestones, there had previously been no formal memorial near the crash site.

Project organiser, Martin Wintermeyer, on why he started the memorial project said: “I cycled up to the crash site two years ago to pay my respects to Sean and Dicky, as I’ve done for all those who perished in Tornado crashes over the past 40 years. The weather was rough that day, almost mirroring the conditions they faced 23 years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I pedalled uphill in the rain, I couldn’t help but think of how they battled through the same skies. The way back was easier, with the sun out and the wind behind me; I literally flew back home...sadly, something Sean and Dicky didn’t experience that fateful day.

"The dedication service was a beautiful mix of formality and heartfelt remembrance. We had family, friends, military and civic representatives, and many locals who all came to pay their respects. The stone, crafted from local sandstone, is a fitting tribute to two much-loved aviators. It was long overdue, but it was done right."

The dedication of the memorial stone was conducted by Deputy Chaplin-in-Chief (Operations), Reverand Alasdair Nicoll and overseen by Air Officer Commanding Number 11 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Burke and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer.

Support from the Royal Air Force was provided by RAF Boulmer, RAF Lossiemouth, RAF Waddington, and an Ensemble of the Band from Royal Air Force College Cranwell. The service was attended by over 100 people who came together to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial commissioned in collaboration with Art of Stone Memorials (Blyth), was carefully crafted from local sandstone with granite plaques.

Mr Wintermeyer said: “Everyone recognised the importance of honouring Sean and Dicky. This memorial is more than just a stone...it’s a way for us all to connect with their memory and give them the tribute they deserved.”

Lord-Lieutenant, Dr Pryer, added: ‘Twenty-five years ago, Northumberland stopped and felt the loss, deeply. In 2024, our local community is proud to be part of the story. We all have our memories and have pledged that as far as our families, our community and our county are concerned, we will remember them.”