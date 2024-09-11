There have been new paths installed and tree planting at Bolam Lake Country Park.

Two years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Northumberland County Council has completed a host of memorial projects to commemorate her life and love of open spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to honour the late Queen’s passion for the outdoors and countryside, the schemes have transformed parks, woodlands, and green spaces across the county.

The initial proposals were developed following feedback from nearly 1,000 residents and include new woodland walks, extensive tree planting and substantial park improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investment of more than £370,000 from the local authority has been used to enhance the various locations in Northumberland.

The new garden entrance feature at the Queen’s Garden in Tweedmouth. Picture by Tommy McLeod.

A number of other schemes in the county are still underway or in development, including in Alnwick and at Gallagher Park in Bedlington, while interpretation panels at all sites highlighting the work and the reasons behind each project are also being installed as part of the programme.

The completed projects in south east Northumberland include East Cramlington Local Nature Reserve: New circular paths improving accessibility, car park extension and improved drainage; Valley Park, Cramlington: New footpaths, ponds and dipping platform; Isabella Heap, Blyth: new path network, wild flower and tree planting, installation of new gates and barriers, installation of pond dipping platform; QEII Country Park, Ashington: New circular paths improving accessibility.

Further north, there are new paths and tree planting at Bolam Lake Country Park, the installation of a new picnic area and coastal viewing point at Warkworth Beach and a new garden entrance feature, seating and railings at the Queen’s Garden in Tweedmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the west, there is a new circular path improving accessibility, tree planting and seating at Eastwoods Park in Prudhoe and new riverside paths improving accessibility at Tyne Green in Hexham.

New footpaths, ponds and a dipping platform have been installed at Valley Park in Cramlington.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Two years on, it is truly heartwarming to see how these memorials have blossomed into spaces that not only honour our late Queen, but also serve our communities.

“Many of these projects have involved community volunteers working with council teams to create serene environments where people can connect with nature and reflect on the legacy of a monarch who cherished and championed the countryside.

“These green spaces will continue to grow and flourish, providing enjoyment and the opportunity to connect with nature for all who visit, and are a fitting commemoration to our late Queen.”