Memorial Christmas Tree at Co-op Funeralcare will raise funds for Berwick Cancer Cars
People can donate in the branch or online at https://bit.ly/cooptweedmouth2023 – another way to support the charity is by taking part in a raffle draw for a Christmas hamper.
If you would like to place a message of remembrance, memorial cards are available from the funeral home at Tweedside Lodge, 87-89 Main Street, Tweedmouth.
A Berwick Co-op Funeralcare spokesperson said: “This year, our Memorial Christmas Tree lights will be switched on and a short service will be given in Tweedside Lodge on Thursday, November 23. This can be viewed online at the Berwick Cancer Cars Facebook page and Berwick Co-op Funeralcare Facebook page.
“Thanks to Nick McCreath from McCreath & Son Cars for donating the tree, plus Michael and David at Shiel & Morrison Printers and Karen Shiel at Buds for their contributions.”