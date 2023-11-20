The Co-op Funeralcare in the Berwick area is once again putting a Memorial Christmas Tree in place to remember loved ones and raise money for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

People can donate in the branch or online at https://bit.ly/cooptweedmouth2023 – another way to support the charity is by taking part in a raffle draw for a Christmas hamper.

If you would like to place a message of remembrance, memorial cards are available from the funeral home at Tweedside Lodge, 87-89 Main Street, Tweedmouth.

A Berwick Co-op Funeralcare spokesperson said: “This year, our Memorial Christmas Tree lights will be switched on and a short service will be given in Tweedside Lodge on Thursday, November 23. This can be viewed online at the Berwick Cancer Cars Facebook page and Berwick Co-op Funeralcare Facebook page.