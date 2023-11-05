Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The memorial was erected at High Knowes, Alnham, in 2007 in memory of two shepherds who died in a blizzard on November 17, 1962.

Shepherds Jock Scott and Willie Middlemas were making their way home from Rothbury Mart in a blizzard and dropped their friend, Willie Bulloch off at Castle Hill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They attempted to make the last few miles of the journey to Ewartly Shank, just a track at the time, by tractor.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before (left) and after (right) of the cairn's inscription.

Two days later, Willie Bulloch raised the alarm after Mrs Scott asked him when she should expect Jock home.

The RAF, police, shepherds and local farm workers got involved in the search and later that day they found the tractor under a snow drift at High Knowes, Alnham, with both bodies not too far away. They weren’t too far from home when they died.

The tragedy devastated the local community, but it also prompted the creation of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, who today are made up of volunteers always on standby to help people stranded in the hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They use the latest equipment and technology as well as dogs to find missing persons, co-ordinate rescues with the ambulance service, police and coastguard when necessary and are trained to rescue injured people from the difficult terrain in all weathers.

Angi Roberts set out in the wind and cold to restore the inscription on the memorial's face.

The local community, Northumberland National Park Authority and NNP Mountain Rescue Team joined together to create the cairn which, until recently, had 16 years of weathering and lichen build up, making it difficult to read the inscription by passers-by.

The Northumberland National Park Authority and the Margery Stephenson’s Trust Fund, administered by the Glendale Gateway Trust based in Wooler, donated money in a 50/50 split towards it being cleaned.