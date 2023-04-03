Members showcase their skills in third and final beach themed challenge

Members had been invited to submit up to four images on the theme of ‘Sand’, which could be in colour or monochrome and should preferably have been taken since the beginning of the season.

Peter hosted the evening, saying that all members were welcome to comment on their own images and those of other entrants.

Seventeen members took up the challenge and entries varied between sweeping vistas of coastal regions to dune pathways to the beach and macro shots of sand detail.

Embleton ICM by David Moore.

Those in attendance saw worm casts, sea coal patterns resembling eerie dark forests, wind blown ripples of sand, curved shapes that were formed by erosion and linear patterns of sand in ridges of sedimentary rock.

With no sense of scale, several sand images resembled deep canyons and steep cliffs – creating an illusion by which one can use one’s imagination as to what can be seen.

A rock embedded in sand with trailing sand patterns could be an alien and suspended sand between rocks resembled a calving glacier. Coruscating sand patterns in evening light throwing dark shadows, wet sand patterns resembling ice or draped satin, the sun reflected in a pool, newly burst bubbles leaving crater-like circles and sand clinging to emerging groynes were also included.

Entries in colour, monochrome and sepia toned abstracts using artistic filters and Intentional Camera Movement showed images of beaches taken in Scotland and Cape Verde Islands, and at Druridge Bay, Lynemouth, Buston Links, Blyth, Cresswell, Newbiggin, Cambois, North Seaton, Hauxley and Seaton Sluice.

Sand by Paul Appleby and Sand by Karin Jackson.

Other entries included images of inland seawater which had been dammed after a storm, long ridges forming a sand platform by inshore winds, ripples of sand creating texture, low tide patterns forming sea coal ripples which resembled marble, forests and roots, and patterns formed by pollution in blue and gold.

This was not a competition, but one could see that a lot of imagination and originality had been used.

Digital competition secretary Davy Bolam thanked Peter for putting together his three-part beach themed challenge, which had made members look at local beaches in detail and in a different way.

Refreshments were served after another interesting evening at the club.