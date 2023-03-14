As befits the Anglo-Saxon theme of the museum, this very special team of people are to be known as the Ad Gefrin ‘Huskynn’, meaning house team.

Ad Gefrin founders, Alan and Eileen Ferguson, have always said that their visionary project was about supporting the local community and the local economy.

“Community spirit is behind everything we are looking to achieve with Ad Gefrin,” they said. “It is about bringing people together, making them feel welcome and sharing the true spirit of Northumbrian hospitality.”

First day for Ad Gefrin's Huskynn. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

Of those employed, 43% live in Wooler itself.

When the building was handed over to the Ferguson family last week, all recently recruited front of house staff, or ‘Folc’ as they will become known, were given their inside tour of the building.

Hugh Logan, born and brought up at Fenton near Wooler, has taken a part-time Folc role.

He said: “I am very interested in the history behind Ad Gefrin, and after seeing this project in the making for the last four years and entering here today, it has blown my imagination far beyond anything I expected. It is brilliant for Wooler and the wider Glendale area.”

Lisa Pinkney.

Sarah Ennis, from Berwick, added: “Amazing. It is an incredible and breath-taking building. I previously worked as a mental health nurse before starting up my own dog walking business, which I found could be lonely, so I was keen to find a job working amongst other people. The job here at Ad Gefrin sounded interesting and I especially liked the idea of being part of a family. Everyone has gelled and we are all part of the same team and I already really feel part of the Ad Gefrin Folc. I just can’t wait until we open.”

Lisa Pinkney, who is a Wooler resident, said: “It is absolutely stunning. I knew the building was going to be amazing, but it has way exceeded my expectations. The finishes are impeccable. It is impossible for anyone not to be impressed.”

After finishing a degree in fashion design and marketing Archie Hammond has recently relocated to Wooler with his fiancé. He has secured a job as an alchemist – who will be responsible for weaving the magic in the Tasting Room.

“We wanted to move somewhere rural and moved here to Wooler with no specific plans,” he revealed. “I saw this job advertised, thought it sounded appealing and I have been appointed to a full-time role.

Sarah Ennis.

"The building is absolutely beautiful, but for me what has stood out since we started last week is the culture, community, and commitment from everyone.

"The Ferguson family, directors and my colleagues have created a welcoming and hospitable working environment, and I can honestly say that we are a community within a community.”

Ad Gefrin opens to the public on Saturday, March 25 although local residents will get a sneak advance preview.

Its single malt whisky will mature from 2025 onwards.

Ad Gefrin alchemist Archie Hammond.

Hugh Logan.