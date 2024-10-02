Meet the man who created Northumberland sci-fi museum that's a must for Doctor Who and Star Wars fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Basically I've swapped my day job in the classroom now to sort of rummaging around with old rubber monsters'

Former teacher Neil Cole speaks about how he came to be the creator and curator of a surprising Northumberland attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the quiet Allendale Town, 11 miles outside of Hexham, stands the Museum of Classic Sci-Fi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a small museum, but easy enough to find - if the presence of a full-sized police box replica doesn't catch your attention, the silver Dalek standing guard most certainly will.

A Dalek at the Museum of Classic Sci-Fi in Allendale, Northumberland.

Neil's dream of owning an attraction of this kind began with a childhood visit to Blackpool, and an exhibition of Doctor Who props, in 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most, the dream would probably have ended there, and been long since forgotten.

But, following his discovery in the early 90s that the BBC were auctioning props from the then-defunct TV show, Neil became a self-taught expert in restoring the items.

A great deal of what's on display come from the original run of the legendary show - but it doesn't end there, and the museum boasts props and costumes from other sci-fi staples such as Star Wars and Planet of the Apes.

On the day we visited, Neil was in the process of restoring the Loch Ness Monster! Watch to find out more...