Meet the man who created Northumberland sci-fi museum that's a must for Doctor Who and Star Wars fans
Former teacher Neil Cole speaks about how he came to be the creator and curator of a surprising Northumberland attraction.
In the quiet Allendale Town, 11 miles outside of Hexham, stands the Museum of Classic Sci-Fi.
It's a small museum, but easy enough to find - if the presence of a full-sized police box replica doesn't catch your attention, the silver Dalek standing guard most certainly will.
Neil's dream of owning an attraction of this kind began with a childhood visit to Blackpool, and an exhibition of Doctor Who props, in 1975.
For most, the dream would probably have ended there, and been long since forgotten.
But, following his discovery in the early 90s that the BBC were auctioning props from the then-defunct TV show, Neil became a self-taught expert in restoring the items.
A great deal of what's on display come from the original run of the legendary show - but it doesn't end there, and the museum boasts props and costumes from other sci-fi staples such as Star Wars and Planet of the Apes.
On the day we visited, Neil was in the process of restoring the Loch Ness Monster! Watch to find out more...
