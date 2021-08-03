Meet some of the organisations doing incredible work in Northumberland and the North East

The invaluable work of the voluntary sector has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

We wanted to raise the profile of the organisations helping families across Northumberland, the wider North East and beyond.

We asked the Northumberland Gazette readers to shout out a charity or other organisation doing great work, with hundreds of people getting in touch to share a cause close to their hearts.

Readers have been shouting out good causes across the North East. Picture: Pixabay.

Our heartfelt thanks to all of the organisations and volunteers giving their time, energy and hard work to helping all of us when we need it. We included as many as possible in this article.

Alexa's Animals, Alnwick: Finding new homes for dogs in Northumberland.

Alnwick District Food Bank: Seeking to meet the food needs of disadvantaged families from Coquetdale to the Coast.

Alnwick Rotary Club: Getting together to help others.

Amble Lifeboats: Helping to save lives at sea.

Azure Charitable Enterprises, Cramlington: Providing employment and training opportunities.

Bell View Charity, Belford: A community-based charity supporting older people.

Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels: Providing temporary refuge for stray and unwanted animals.

Berwick's Cancer Cars: Providing free transport to any cancer sufferer to Wansbeck, Newcastle, Borders General and Edinburgh hospitals for cancer-related appointments.

Berwick and District Friends of Dementia: A support group for people living with dementia and their carers.

Berwick Youth Project: Supporting young people with information, support, activities and facilities.

Blyth Wildlife Rescue: A dedicated wildlife rescue working across Newcastle and Northumberland.

Carers Northumberland, Ashington: Helping and supporting carers in Northumberland and working to improve their lives.

Citizens Advice Northumberland, various locations: Free, confidential and impartial advice.

Daft as a Brush, Newcastle: Providing a free transport service to and from the Freeman or RVI Hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment.

Gateway into the Community, Hexham: Supporting people who have a learning disability and enabling them to access social, leisure and learning opportunities

Great North Air Ambulance: Bringing pioneering pre-hospital care to the severely ill and injured.

Hadston House Youth and Community Projects, Morpeth: Bringing people together with activities, classes and events.

Headway Arts, Blyth: Creative and arts participation opportunities for communities across Northumberland and beyond.

Hexham Youth Initiative: Providing activities and sessions to young people.

Hospice Care North Northumberland, Alnwick: Delivering a specialist ‘hospice at home’ service to adults who are suffering from a terminal illness.

The League Of Friends Of The Alnwick Hospitals: Raising money to benefit patients and staff at the hospital.

Live Well With Cancer North Tyneside: Helping people with cancer improve their quality of life.

Mortal Fools, Prudhoe: Working with children and young people on the creative arts.

North East Trust for Aphasia, Newcastle: Supporting people with aphasia and their families in the North East.

North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team, Newcastle: Providing search and rescue cover for remote and urban areas of Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

Northumbria Blood Bikes, Durham: Delivering urgent medical supplies and blood out of hours.

The Percy Hedley Foundation, Newcastle: Providing a range of high quality, specialist and personalised care and education support to disabled people and their families.

Seaton Delaval Arts Centre: A community theatre for all to enjoy.

SHAK Dog Rescue, Alnwick: Providing a safe and secure place for dogs.

St Oswald's Hospice, Newcastle: Providing specialist care for adults, babies and children.

The Stephen Carey Fund, Northumberland: Working with communities and organisations across the county to help combat cardiac arrest.

Tiny Lives Trust, Newcastle: Supporting newborn, premature and sick babies and their families.

Tynedale Hospice at Home, Hexham: Providing end-of-life nursing care in patients’ own homes.

