Celebrity chef Rick Stein is coming to Morpeth early next month.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
He will be at the Waterstones store in Sanderson Arcade to sign copies of his new cookbook – Rick Stein's Simple Suppers – which will be published on October 26.

As this is an author signing event, those who want to come along on Friday, November 3 are advised to arrive early before the start time of 12.30pm to avoid disappointment.

Speaking about the book, the chef said: “These are my simple suppers. Recipes that are straightforward and informal – yet effortlessly delicious.

“The idea of supper appealed to me because it suggests an ordinary meal. When one is not trying too hard; maybe something you're going to cook in your jeans and Polo shirt, a glass of vinho verde on the worktop.”

Also a television presenter, Rick Stein has cooked for the Queen and Prince Philip, Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other famous people.

