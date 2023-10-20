Meet Rick Stein at book signing at Waterstones in Morpeth
He will be at the Waterstones store in Sanderson Arcade to sign copies of his new cookbook – Rick Stein's Simple Suppers – which will be published on October 26.
As this is an author signing event, those who want to come along on Friday, November 3 are advised to arrive early before the start time of 12.30pm to avoid disappointment.
Speaking about the book, the chef said: “These are my simple suppers. Recipes that are straightforward and informal – yet effortlessly delicious.
“The idea of supper appealed to me because it suggests an ordinary meal. When one is not trying too hard; maybe something you're going to cook in your jeans and Polo shirt, a glass of vinho verde on the worktop.”
Also a television presenter, Rick Stein has cooked for the Queen and Prince Philip, Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other famous people.