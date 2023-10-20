The TV chef will be at the Waterstones store in Sanderson Arcade to sign copies of his new cookbook – Rick Stein's Simple Suppers.

As this is an author signing event, those who want to come along on Friday, November 3 are advised to arrive early before the start time of 12.30pm to avoid disappointment.

Speaking about the book, the chef said: “These are my simple suppers. Recipes that are straightforward and informal – yet effortlessly delicious.

“The idea of supper appealed to me because it suggests an ordinary meal. When one is not trying too hard; maybe something you're going to cook in your jeans and Polo shirt, a glass of vinho verde on the worktop.”