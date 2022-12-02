Those coming along to Waterstones Morpeth on Thursday, December 8 can enjoy a glass of wine and a mince pie, and meet author, historian and broadcaster John Grundy.

He will be signing copies of his ‘History of Northumberland’ book.

In this follow up to the hugely popular History of Newcastle, he has turned his attention to the vast and beguiling history of England's most northern county.

John Grundy.

Drawing on his experience as a listed buildings field worker, he traces the county’s turbulent history with particular focus on the castles, mansions, houses and streets where people lived their lives and fought for survival.

John Grundy is well-known in the North East region for writing and presenting a variety of architectural and history programmes for both radio and television.

