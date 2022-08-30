Meet hedgehog character at Waterstones in Morpeth on Saturday
An eye-catching event in relation to a new children’s book will be taking place at the Waterstones shop in Morpeth on Saturday.
Frances Rodgers (author) and Ben Grisdale (illustrator) are a husband and wife team who have created a series of books for young children to encourage them to take an interest in the wildlife in their gardens and to begin to help.
Titles include Rosy the Bumblebee, Roly the Hedgehog, Rory the Garden Bird and Roxy the Butterfly.
The ‘Come and Meet Roly the Hedgehog’ event at the shop in Sanderson Arcade starts at 1pm.
A Morpeth Waterstones spokeswoman said: “Ben will be in full hedgehog costume and he will be signing copies of Roly the Hedgehog.
“Those who come along on Saturday will also have the chance to make their own bees.”