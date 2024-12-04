Originating as a mobile business, a coffee company promises exciting changes as it takes over an Alnwick premises in the new year.

Pledging to fill a gap in the market, the business promises a modern menu, gluten-free options and even an alcohol license.

The location on 10 Market Street will be the company’s first permanent shop after trading in mobile coffee vans around Newcastle and surrounding areas since its beginning.

Owner Shane Cameron swapped army service for hospitality after 10 years, setting up his business during the Covid-19 pandemic and taking off when shops were only allowed to operate outside.

He says: “Fast forward three or four years, I'm now in the position to finally open a place of my own.

“I spent six months looking all over Newcastle and Northumberland and decided The Olive Branch Cafe in Alnwick was what I was after.”

Shane added: “We'll be serving Gold Box Roastery coffee, based in Newcastle, we are also going to fill the shop with houseplants of all sizes from our Dutch supplier J Van Vliet, because who wouldn’t buy a houseplant when they go for a coffee!

“Cakes and pastries as well as a selection of deli sandwiches will be front of house, we’re going to have a lot of more modern contemporary items.

“Due to the amount of new housing being built in the Alnwick area, I feel this is a better choice than more old school items like quiche or soups.

“Eggs Benedict, steak and hash, dippy eggs with halloumi pigs and blankets, are just an example.

“We will also be serving a lot of gluten-free items and meals, being a coeliac myself I've struggled every morning to find a breakfast in the town centre and I know this affliction is more prevalent and people want it.

“We also have a small play area in the back room for kids to use when in with parents.

“Going into summer next year, we've applied for an alcohol license and will be testing some evening hours out on a Friday and Saturday and trying an evening menu, think pizzas and tapas.”

Shane hopes to have the shop ready for opening in early January, with major refits and new signage starting next week.